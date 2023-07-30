Fiji Police Force’s contribution to peacekeeping recognized

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A Command Post in Golan Heights has been named Nasova .

This is in recognition of the Fiji Police Force’s contribution towards peacekeeping under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration, Meli Sateki says it was an honor to have the contribution of Fijian Police Peace Keepers recognized through the naming of the command post.

ACP Sateki says Nasova is known as the home of the Fiji Police Force, where policing careers are born.

Police Officers who had recently returned from Golan Heights after completing their tour of duty with the Fiji Military Battalion 09, gathered yesterday to convey their appreciation to senior officers of the RFMF.