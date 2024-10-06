Fiji Police Force strives to improve status quo

The Fiji Police Force is striving to improve its status quo while remaining loyal to the calling to uphold the law for the safety and security of every Fijian.

The message was delivered by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew as the organization commemorates its 150th anniversary this year.

Fong Chew says their endeavour is evident in their achievements to maintain peace, but it is important to stay humble as they reflect on their journey.

“In saying so, like all things in life, we must never forget our humble beginnings … when you attain a better living, always remember your humble beginnings. As all BG’s are people of faith, we believe in a higher meaning.”



Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew

Fong Chew applauded the officers and leaders of the organization for their contribution which has elevated the status of the Fiji Police Force from the past untill present.

The Acting Commissioner of Police acknowledges the support from their colleagues in the friendly forces, saying that they cannot walk in isolation in their line of work.

A spirit of camaraderie was demonstrated by the past and present members of the Fiji Police Force who convened to commemorate the organization’s 150th anniversary through a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Centenary Church in Suva today.