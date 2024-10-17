Fiji Police commends NZ for strengthening policing partnership

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has extended the organization’s appreciation to the New Zealand advisors who have added immense value to current policing efforts.

This was done during the Fiji Police Partnership Programme Management Committee meeting held yesterday.

In February 2020, the New Zealand Prime Minister had announced an $11 million assistance package aimed at enhancing the capability of the Fiji Police Force and expanding security partnership between Fiji and its country in policing cooperation.

Since then, senior New Zealand Police advisors have been working with the Fiji Police on Development of Investigative Interviewing capability, Development of General Patrol Dog capability, Asset Recovery Support and Development of Leadership and Governance capability.

Under the partnership, work is also underway for the expansion of the Fiji Detector Dog Unit in Savusavu.

The Acting Commissioner applauds the institutions’ appreciation for the work done since the last reporting period.

Fong Chew says partnerships are the way to go in the sharing of ideas, and through such partnerships minimize crime and its impact on people.