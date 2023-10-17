Fiji participates in world investment forum 2023

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has acknowledged technology, private sector engagement and gender and social protection considerations as strategies required to bring about a just energy transition.

Kamikamica spoke along the margins of “Financing the Just Energy Transition Partnerships: Perspectives from Vietnam, Indonesia and South Africa” at the World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

He says we should focus on the important people and policies that can support fair energy changes, both locally and globally.

The Deputy Prime Minister has applauded Vietnam, Indonesia and South Africa for progressing their clean development objectives and ambitions through the development of comprehensive financing and implementation plans.