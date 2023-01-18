Fiji not paying for PM’s trip to Kiribati

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] with the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kiribati to Fiji, His Excellency Mr. Tebuai Uaai [Source: Fijian Government]

The government will not be paying for the intended trip of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Kiribati sometime this week.

The Prime Minister confirmed this, saying that the logistics for this trip are currently being worked out.

He says that another country is making the arrangements so Fiji will not be paying.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says the purpose of the trip is to try and get Kiribati back into the Pacific Islands Forum.

He says he wants to see that solidarity exists in the region before he passes on the chairmanship to the Cook Islands.