Fiji needs new leadership: Seruiratu

After the recent cabinet reshuffle and other political developments, intentions and loyalties have been clearly outlined by many.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu states that over the past two years, they have served as the loyal opposition.

Now, as independent members, Seruiratu says they have witnessed the government’s performance and its many shortcomings.

Seruiratu adds that they have learned from their achievements as FijiFirst and now want to build upon those achievements.

He made these comments while announcing the formation of a new party this morning that will contest in the 2026 General Election.

“Fiji needs and deserves a better leadership that delivers on its promises, and that is what we will do. We will be a party bounded by humility, acceptance, and love for one another, within a common interest to build on the foundations laid by past leaders for a safe, secure, prosperous Fiji for all Fijians.”

The new party will be geared towards delivering equality, democracy, and transparency for all Fijians.

Seruiratu says they have learned from the shortcomings of the FijiFirst Party and the current administration and will ensure they deliver the best possible service to the Fijian people.

They will now mobilize their resources to get the party registered.

Notable figures in the proposed new party include Jone Usamate, Virendra Lal, Parveen Bala, Sachida Nand and Alvick Maharaj.