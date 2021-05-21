Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG 

The Attorney General has put on record that Fiji needs access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking in Parliament, Sayed-Khaiyum says there is vaccine nationalism happening.

He says first world countries are also struggling to obtain vaccine which is in shortage.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Prime Minister has been busy negotiating with his counterparts for the availability of vaccines to Fiji.

He told parliament this is something the Opposition is not seeing as they are only claiming now that the government is doing nothing to access vaccines.

The Attorney General says government remains committed to purchasing the vaccines and there is money allocated for this.