Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
14 more infected with one being a day patient|Shortage of accommodation to serve as quarantine sites|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines|Government guarantee of $170m approved|USP says five students waiting for results|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:34 am

The Attorney General has put on record that Fiji needs access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking in Parliament, Sayed-Khaiyum says there is vaccine nationalism happening.

He says first world countries are also struggling to obtain vaccine which is in shortage.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Prime Minister has been busy negotiating with his counterparts for the availability of vaccines to Fiji.

He told parliament this is something the Opposition is not seeing as they are only claiming now that the government is doing nothing to access vaccines.

The Attorney General says government remains committed to purchasing the vaccines and there is money allocated for this.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.