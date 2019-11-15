Fiji nationals grateful to return home

Eight Fiji nationals living in Al Ain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were grateful to return home this morning in a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Nadi via Singapore.

The repatriation was made possible at the request of Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Kamlesh Prakash to the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.

Fukefu Sokoaghanisi Susau who work on a luxury cruise yacht were grateful to have returned after he was unable to depart since May due to unavailability of flights to Fiji.

Among the repatriated passengers were three families with their children who were all eagerly awaiting to get home and rejoin their loved ones.

Second Secretary Semisi Seruitanoa was at the airport to ensure their smooth check-in before bidding farewell to the jubilant passengers.