Fiji Museum works on archaeology projects

The Fiji Museum is actively engaging in various archaeology projects that focus on unearthing and sharing insights into past cultures.

This includes aspects such as how people of ancient times lived, worked, engaged in trade, traversed landscapes and their beliefs.

Fiji Museum Acting Director Dr Katrina Igglesden, says that comprehending the past is essential for gaining a deeper understanding of our own society, particularly the various cultures.

“So keep an eye out on our website in the next few months because we created a 360-degree experience of archaeological sites, which you can pick and choose what you want to see and really have a good understanding of why archaeology and cultural sites are so important as well.”



Dr Katrina Igglesden

She further highlights that the findings from these endeavours will be accessible to the public at no cost through the museum’s website.