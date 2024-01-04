Fiji mourns loss of hotel tycoon

The founder of the Reddy Group Yanktesh Permal Reddy, fondly known as YP has passed away at the age of 89.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has joined the Reddy Group, the tourism industry and the Reddy family in mourning the loss of YP.

Gavoka says YP was truly a man of vision, integrity and spirit and he had the greatest privilege of knowing him.

The Minister says YP was an industry pioneer, who in many ways shaped the industry and the Fijian business community.

He foundered the Reddy Group in 1957 which now also includes Tanoa Group of Hotels in Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

YP was also the President of TISI Sangam in Fiji for numerous years and was the Chair of the Girmit Council.

He was residing in Auckland, New Zealand where his funeral rites will be undertaken.