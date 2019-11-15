Fiji Met monitors Tropical Disturbance 04F

The Fiji Meteorological Office is now monitoring Tropical Disturbance 04F that is hovering between Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

It says TD04F is currently slow-moving but is expected to move southeast in the next few days to the north of Vanuatu and further towards Fiji.

The Weather Office says the potential for tropical disturbance 04F to develop into a tropical cyclone is low for the next 24 hours.

However, the potential increases to moderate on Tuesday and high from Wednesday onwards when the system is expected to be between Vanuatu and Fiji.

It says the system is expected to track close to Fiji and will start affecting the group from Wednesday.

People in some parts of Fiji will experience hot humid weather for now with some areas experiencing showers and cloudy periods.

The Weather Office says at this stage there’s the uncertainty of where the system will track.

However, with school starting tomorrow, the Weather Office says parents and students should not worry.

The Nadi Weather Office says it will update the public accordingly as and when necessary.