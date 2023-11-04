Fiji Met monitors potential tropical disturbance

The Fiji Meteorological Service has stated that there is a slight chance of a tropical disturbance developing in the country next week.

Acting Director of Meteorology, Bipen Prakash, explains that this possibility is due to an active Madden-Julian Oscillation pulse in the South West Pacific region.

The system is characterized as an eastward-moving ‘pulse’ of clouds and rainfall near the equator, typically recurring every 30 to 60 days.

“Numerical weather prediction models are picking something developing close to Fiji. But it is too early to make any call at this stage, but we are keeping a very close eye on this system and if there is any need for advisories then we will issue it accordingly.”

Prakash notes that there are indications that something might develop, but the five-day forecast models also introduce some uncertainties.

He adds that if development occurs, it will likely happen in the latter part of next week.