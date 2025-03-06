Fiji maintains import standard

[File Photo]

Fiji could take advantage of surplus stock resulting from the ongoing US-China trade tensions, but will not accept low-quality or excess goods.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, addressed concerns about Fiji being considered an alternative market for these goods, as both nations impose retaliatory tariffs on each other.

Kamikamica stressed the government’s commitment to preventing inferior products from entering the market, even if it means higher prices.

He adds their priority is ensuring that any products imported from any big nation meet the right quality standards.

“I’m talking about the right quality and not just the dumping. So I’m talking about the items that we generally do buy anyway, but because the US would be in the top 10 of any developing country in the world. So that means that for a lot of these big producers, a large portion of the demand, if you like, will be no longer there because of the tariffs.”

Kamikamica says they are also keeping tabs on global trade.

“The other countries have responded as well. So I mean, there’s implications around economic slowdown in the global system because with the retaliatory tariffs, it affects all parties. So that might have implications on just economic activity in some of those countries.”

Kamikamica says they will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure its interests are protected when it comes to the geo-political battle, which rages on.

