Fiji Law Society objects Vosarogo’s appointment

Filimoni Vosarogo

The Fiji Law Society has written to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to request the withdrawal of Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney General.

In a statement, the Society says it cannot support and strongly objects to Vosarogo’s recent appointment.

According to the Society, Vosarogo is disqualified from holding the office of Attorney General under Section 96(2)(b) of the 2013 Constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

The Society notes that it is a matter of public record that Vosarogo, as a legal practitioner, pleaded guilty in a number of disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Legal Services Commission.

According to the statement, compliance with the laws of Fiji is not a matter of choice but a fundamental principle of the rule of law, which applies equally to everyone, including the government of the day.

The Society says it will pursue the matter in court if it is forced to do so, but hopes that it will not be necessary.

Vosarogo was reassigned as AG and Minister for Justice last week as part of a cabinet reshuffle, and former AG Siromi Turaga has been reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Lands and Mineral Resources.

FBC News is trying to get a response from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is currently on a week-long state visit to Australia.