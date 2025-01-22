Fiji joins global taskforce on online child abuse

Fiji will join the Global Taskforce on Child Sexual Abuse Online as part of its efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Online Safety Commission has become a member of the WeProtect Global Alliance, which brings together governments, the private sector, civil society, and intergovernmental organizations.

In June 2022, the African Union, the European Commission, and 20 nations worked with the WeProtect Global Alliance at the Global Summit in Brussels to create the Global Taskforce against child sexual abuse online.

As the first of its kind, the Global Taskforce aims to improve government collaboration and cooperation, and address gaps to ensure there are no safe havens for the hosting or facilitation of child sexual abuse material online.