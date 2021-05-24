Fiji joins global call for “Nuclear Free World”

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment and solidarity with the international community to support all efforts in making the world free of nuclear weapons.

This was emphasized by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his statement to the United Nations during the High-Level Plenary meeting.

The meeting was held to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Total Elimination of Nuclear weapons.

Bainimarama says the fact that the first resolution adopted by the General Assembly was on nuclear disarmament, reflects the supreme importance of this issue to the Member States.

The Nuclear Proliferation Treaty came into force more than 50 years ago with the overall aim of making the world free of nuclear weapons.

Bainimarama says the NPT is a great achievement, but we must do a great deal more to realise a world free of nuclear weapons.

He adds Fiji remains concerned about the slow pace of nuclear disarmament.

“The stockpiling and further development of nuclear weapons is a threat to the entire world, and the world is not made safer by increasing the number and sophistication of nuclear weapons in the hope that they will never be used.”

He says Fiji signed and ratified the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons because it is the right thing to do.

He urged all Member States to join and ratify the new TPNW, to free the world of nuclear weapons.