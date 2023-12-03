Fiji-IOM collaboration takes center stage

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka notes the intricate social and cultural challenges coupled with substantial costs inherent in the adaptive response to climate change.

He highlighted these issues during his meeting with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Dr Amy Pope.

Discussions delved into critical areas such as migration and climate change, labor migration, human mobility, migration and development, counter-trafficking, migrant protection and emergency preparedness and response.

Article continues after advertisement

A focus emerged on Fiji’s proactive approach to relocating communities grappling with the repercussions of climate change.

During the meeting, they also recognized the imperative to address the impacts of both sudden-onset and slow-onset events.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The two leaders emphasized the significance of fortifying prediction capabilities, preparedness measures, humanitarian assistance and climate-resilient development strategies.

Mitigation efforts took center stage with a specific emphasis on investing in solutions for economic diversification, fostering decent work in green and blue sectors, and prioritizing youth employment, displaced individuals and migrant workers.

The commitment articulated in this bilateral meeting serves to reaffirm the shared dedication of Fiji and the IOM in devising sustainable solutions to confront the multifaceted challenges arising from climate change and human mobility.

This endeavor signifies a significant milestone in addressing migration issues, climate change and human mobility particularly focusing on climate-induced human mobility in the Pacific region.