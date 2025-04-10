Fiji invites visitors to make a difference with ‘Loloma Hour’

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Tourism Fiji has launched its “Loloma Hour” initiative.

It says the initiative invites visitors to spend an hour making a positive environmental, cultural, or community impact during their stay.

It encourages tourists to participate in activities like planting coral, restoring mangroves, or engaging in cultural traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

The country’s tourism marketing body says this way, travelers can leave a positive mark on Fiji while experiencing its unique way of life.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says “Loloma Hour” is a testament to the dedication of our industry partners and the collective effort to ensure Fiji remains a sustainable, vibrant destination.

He says this initiative is not just about the activities but about embedding sustainability in the fabric of our tourism experience, ensuring a more meaningful holiday for our visitors.

Tourism Fiji will measure the tangible impact through hours contributed to sustainability initiatives, with a target of 5,000 hours of time contributed to Loloma Hour initiatives in year one.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.