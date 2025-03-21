Fiji, India discuss labour agreements

Minister Agni Deo Singh

The Ministry of Employment is in discussion with the Indian government regarding the establishment of labor mobility agreements for sourcing workers from India.

Minister Agni Deo Singh has stated that, to ensure the proper maintenance of worker contracts, Indian government agents will be required to deposit $125,000 as a bond.

He adds that this deposit must be made before they are granted the necessary license to facilitate the recruitment and export of workers.

Singh says workers under these agreements are meant to stay with their assigned employers.

“If there is any breach, it is taken very seriously. We are working on that to see how we can begin sourcing workers from India through their agencies.”

He adds that the government will soon reach an arrangement that will allow them to begin sourcing workers from India.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says that they are looking forward to helping the Fijian government and businesses meet their demands for skilled workers.

“Through its network of private recruitment agents, who are registered with the eMigrate portal, they are able to understand the requirements coming from across the globe. These agents can then find the right candidates who match the required skill sets. They also have the responsibility to ensure that all documentation and skill checks are completed, and that the workers’ movement is facilitated.”

Mehta adds that they will also be monitoring the applications of workers from their various agents, ensuring that only the required skilled workers are coming to Fiji.

This arrangement will play a crucial role in strengthening external relations, fostering deeper cooperation, and enhancing long-term partnerships.

