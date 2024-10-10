Fiji flag display to mark Independence Day

Joyce Aviation Fiji hosted a stunning flag display to mark the 54th Independence Day.

Under the banner of SkyDive Fiji, the company showcased a custom-made Fiji flag that was visible from miles away, reaffirming its commitment to honoring the nation.

Director Tim Joyce says it’s all about showcasing the Fiji flag in a patriotic way.

Joyce shares that although this display did not generate profit, Joyce Aviation emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

“It’s been amazing feedback. There’s so much appreciation and so forth and we just fly around over the water past the beaches, past the resorts and so forth and to people to see the Fiji flag in the air.”

The company’s flag display also caught the attention of a few as the helicopter flew the noble banner blue.

Joyce says this marks several years of flag display, intending to instill national pride.

He adds that in addition to the flag display, they offered significant discounts on their scenic tours, allowing locals to experience the breathtaking beauty of Fiji from the sky.