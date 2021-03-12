Fiji firm on quarantine free travel

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today revealed that Fiji will continue to pursue a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards in Nadi, Bainimarama stressed they are willing to innovate and adapt, to supporting the tourism industry.

However, he adds that we need something much bigger to restore Fijian tourism as a driving force for the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

A day after New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern confirmed that Fiji was not a priority, Bainimarama says the government will continue to push regional neighbours like Australia and New Zealand to open their doors and hearts to a travel bubble with Fiji.

He adds Fiji has made it known and will continue to stress that we belong in a quarantine-free regional travel arrangement for the Pacific.

Australia has indicated that Fiji may be considered in an expanded bubble including New Zealand and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama has assured all those affected by COVID-19 that the government has their back having already paid out over $118m in unemployment benefits.

The support has gone mostly to Fijians in the tourism sector including those who have managed to secure work on weekends.