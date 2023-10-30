Fiji explores ocean energy options

[Source: Supplied]

As part of a commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future, the Global Ocean Energy Alliance supported a mission in Fiji for an Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Pilot Project.

The initiative, backed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), was conducted by Global OTEC’s technical experts.

Recognised as one of the leaders in the commercial development of OTEC, the company was requested to meet with national and regional stakeholders in Suva, Fiji.

Global OTEC’s Founder Dan Grech and Commercial Director Andreas Koall had meetings with national authorities to present OTEC technology, discuss the country’s potential and gather information to inform the site selection for a possible pilot project.

Grech says the blue economy holds great promise for Small Island Developing States such as Fiji.

He says a fraction of its ocean space can be utilised, with mission-proven technology, to provide electricity and wider benefits, such as aquaculture and desalination.

Permanent Secretary for Public Works, Taitusi Vakadravuyaca, says they are excited to embark on this journey of exploration and discovery.

Vakadravuyaca says by harnessing the power of the ocean, we can propel Fiji towards a more diversified, sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

The country’s blue economy stakeholders worked closely with Global OTEC to guide the technical, social, economic, and environmental parameters necessary to inform future more detailed studies.

These results will help guide Fiji’s policymakers in making informed decisions regarding the integration of OTEC into the country’s energy mix.