Fiji delegation visits Fiji Park in Brampton, Canada

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]
As part of the Fiji North-America Business Mission, the Fiji delegation visited the Fiji Park in Brampton City, Canada, yesterday.
This historic occasion marked a significant connection and camaraderie between Fiji and Canada.
Welcoming the delegation, Fiji Association of Ontario, Trustee Sam Basra, provided a history of the park, highlighting its distinction as the only park named after “Fiji” outside the country.
He adds with a recent renovation value of $440,000, the park stands as a symbol of cultural exchange and community accessibility within Brampton.
During the visit, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica planted a maple tree, a symbolic gesture that served as an enduring bond between Fiji and Canada.
Kamikamica says the visit to the Fiji Park in Brampton is a historic moment, reminding them of home in a small yet profound way.
The delegation appreciated the warm welcome at the park, emphasizing the visit’s significance for Fiji-Canada friendship.
Meanwhile, the Fiji North-America Business Mission collaborates with Investment Fiji, the Ministry of Trade, and the Fiji Trade Commission North America.