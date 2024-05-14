Fiji delegation visits Fiji Park in Brampton, Canada

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

As part of the Fiji North-America Business Mission, the Fiji delegation visited the Fiji Park in Brampton City, Canada, yesterday.

This historic occasion marked a significant connection and camaraderie between Fiji and Canada.

Welcoming the delegation, Fiji Association of Ontario, Trustee Sam Basra, provided a history of the park, highlighting its distinction as the only park named after “Fiji” outside the country.

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

He adds with a recent renovation value of $440,000, the park stands as a symbol of cultural exchange and community accessibility within Brampton.

During the visit, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica planted a maple tree, a symbolic gesture that served as an enduring bond between Fiji and Canada.

Kamikamica says the visit to the Fiji Park in Brampton is a historic moment, reminding them of home in a small yet profound way.



[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

The delegation appreciated the warm welcome at the park, emphasizing the visit’s significance for Fiji-Canada friendship.

Meanwhile, the Fiji North-America Business Mission collaborates with Investment Fiji, the Ministry of Trade, and the Fiji Trade Commission North America.