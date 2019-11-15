Fiji Day public holiday set for Saturday

The Fiji Day public holiday was gazetted for Saturday, 10th October, as provided for under the Employment Relations (Administration) Regulations 2008.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar due to the increased number of queries received by the Ministry on the issue.

Kumar clarifies that Monday, 12th October is not a public holiday.

He says workers who will be employed during the public holiday on Saturday are required to be remunerated in accordance with the minimum terms and conditions of the relevant wages regulations in force.

Kumar is urging employers and workers to contact the Ministry for any clarifications.