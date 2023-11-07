Fiji can tap into education exports: Sen

ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen

Fiji can elevate its education exports by attracting universities in Australia or New Zealand to set-up its campuses here.

ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen made the recommendation in his research report titled “Balancing the Economy”.

Sen says by doing this, Fiji will not only cater for local students but also for their growing foreign student enrolments.

He stresses exporting education is not new to Fiji, which already attracts foreign students mostly from neighboring Pacific countries to its three universities and vocational colleges.

However, Fiji’s education exports are small.

Sen adds it peaked at $48m in 2016 and generated receipts of just under $40m in 2022.

This is offset by the number of Fijians studying abroad, with the net education-related balance often close to zero or a small negative.

Sen says the demand for student places in Australian universities is expected to grow, and Fiji can provide incentives for some Australian educational institutes to service some of that demand.

Alternatively, he says Fiji can follow a similar approach to Australia and offer itself as a destination for tertiary and vocational learning.

Sen says the cost of living is relatively cheap, English is the official language, locals are friendly and despite its developing country status, Fiji has good infrastructure.

This, combined with a pathway to residency, Sen says will appeal to the growing student age population in Asia.

Sen says foreign students can also add to the labour supply and fill gaps in the workforce if they are allowed to work certain hours per week.