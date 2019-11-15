Senior members reminded of their role

Senior members of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management have been reminded to work smarter.

This is after the budget allocation received from the 2020/21 National Budget.

This was an address made by the Minister Inia Seruiratu at their senior management board meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

The ministry has been allocated $16.6 million.

Seruiratu has reminded the management that it is not about working hard but also working smart.

Of the $16.6 million, the government has set aside $1.5 million to complete projects undertaken under the Public Sector Investment Programme.

This includes the completion of the three government stations at Wainikoro, Macuata, Kavala in Kadavu and in Namarai, Ra, and a government quarters in Kubulau, Bua.

These new stations will help government help reach out to remote and rural areas that uses a substantial amount of time and money to access.

The ministry has also been allocated $2million to carry out more rural infrastructure projects under its Community Access Road Footpath and Footbridge (CARFF) programme

In addition, $1million has been set aside for the Ministry’s Self-Help Programme

Government has also allocated $400,000 to the Ministry in the next financial year to repair and renovate several government quarters through the office of the Divisional Commissioners.