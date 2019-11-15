Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has been allocated a total of $159m for the financial year.

This is a massive increase compared to the $127.7 million in the 2019/2020 Budget.

The increased allocation will enable the ministry to provide services and administer programmes that protect those who are most vulnerable, and work to reduce poverty.

The Ministry has social welfare programmes, which include the Poverty Benefit Scheme, the Child Protection Allowance, the Food Voucher Program, the Social Pension Scheme and the Bus Fare Subsidy.

Social Welfare Director Rupeni Fatiaki says also part of their programme is the initiatives in place for the elderly.

“It has been estimated that in the next 20- 50 years, there is going to be an increase in an age where people will live longer and so we would expect, so we need to be setting up policies and legislations to be able to protect and provide the needs and safety for the older generation.”

The Ministry’s work provides a social safety net that uplifts groups that are disadvantaged on the basis of gender, age, disability and economic standing.

The Department also has the statutory responsibility to ensure the protection and wellbeing of children, which includes the management of juvenile centres.