Fiji-Australia relations extends beyond politics

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji-Australia bilateral relationship extends far beyond politics.

Australia’s Charge d’Affaires to Fiji, John Williams says Australia remains committed to continuing its engagement with the new government.

“To engage each other in the spirit of genuine two-way partnership as equals, as families listening and engaging and as a bipartisan partnership enduring beyond changes of government in Australia and Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement



Australia’s Charge d’Affaires to Fiji, John Williams. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Acting Chief of Protocol Paula Daurewa reassures that the Pacific region is in good hands when regional leaders unite.

“The government wishes to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to continue to work closely with Australia in building a brighter future for our two nations and for the Pacific as a whole.”



Fiji’s Acting Chief of Protocol Paula Daurewa. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Daurewa says our two countries share a functional partnership under the Vuvale Partnership.

“It is pleasing to note that in this time of great need, we are bearing witness to the powerful resilience and solidarity of the Pacific spirit.”

Australia continues to have several investment projects in the pipeline for Fiji, including in education, renewable energy, green technology, ICT infrastructure, and business process outsourcing.