Fiji Architects seek solutions to address skills gap

The migration of skilled architects is one of the major challenges currently faced by the Fiji Association of Architects.

President Adish Naidu says they are now focusing on strategies to address this issue, including creating attractive career prospects.

Naidu says they are also offering professional development opportunities, and advocating for better working conditions to retain top talent.

He adds that without these efforts, the architecture profession in Fiji risks facing a significant gap in skilled manpower, which could have long-lasting impacts on the country’s urban planning and infrastructure development.

“So, we need to keep going, and maybe architects on their own won’t do it because they’re too busy with their work, but the association ensures we have seminars and programs that keep architects up to date with the current trends.”

Naidu says a key concern is the gap between senior architects and the younger generation entering the profession.

He states they aim to encourage more active involvement from younger architects in the association for the growth of the architectural community.

Naidu adds that it is vital to implement more services and strategies that will support the growth of architects in the country.