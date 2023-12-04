Fiji and Tuvalu forge closer ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] and his Tuvaluan counterpart, Kausea Natano [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Tuvalu are committed to fostering closer collaboration, mutual understanding, and cooperation on a range of bilateral and international issues.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Tuvaluan counterpart, Kausea Natano, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reaffirming and strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two Pacific nations.

The signing ceremony, held at the Moana Pasifika Pavillion at COP 28, marks a pivotal moment in the longstanding friendship between Fiji and Tuvalu.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka has expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed commitment to diplomatic relations.

“On behalf of the people and government of Fiji, I welcome this opportunity. It is the furtherance of the very old link that we had not only regionally but also nationally.”

Prime Minister Natano echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among Pacific nations.

The MOU outlines a framework for increased political dialogue, cultural exchanges, and collaboration on matters of mutual interest.

It sets the stage for regular consultations between the governments of Fiji and Tuvalu, providing a structured platform to address shared concerns and explore opportunities for joint initiatives.

As both nations look forward to a future of strengthened ties, the signing of this MOU reflects their shared vision for a more interconnected and resilient Pacific region.