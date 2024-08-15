Fiji and Peace Corps strengthen ties

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, met with the Director of the Peace Corps, Carol Spahn, during her visit to Fiji earlier this week.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between Fiji and the Peace Corps, with discussions centered on ongoing and future projects that support Fiji’s development goals.

Gavoka says the Peace Corps has been a valuable partner in Fiji’s community development efforts, particularly through the Community Economic Empowerment Project.

Article continues after advertisement

This initiative, in partnership with several Fijian ministries, including the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Women, and Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, has significantly contributed to grassroots development across the country.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Gavoka expressed gratitude for the continuous contributions of Peace Corps volunteers, acknowledging their role in advancing community empowerment and economic development.

He also welcomed the prospect of new collaborative projects, particularly the proposed Blue Pacific Youth Initiative.

He says this initiative, focused on climate adaptation and youth engagement, is part of the broader outcomes of the US-Pacific Islands Forum Summit.

Director Spahn, on her first visit to Fiji, reaffirmed the Peace Corps’ commitment to supporting Fiji’s development.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

She expressed her team’s enthusiasm for exploring new areas of cooperation and deepening the partnership between the two nations.

The meeting highlights the strong and growing relationship between Fiji and the Peace Corps, with both parties committed to working together to achieve shared development goals.