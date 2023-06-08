Fiji and NZ to collaborate further on issues of common interest

[File Photo]

Fiji and New Zealand will continue to collaborate further on issues of common interest.

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka made these remarks while meeting New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta yesterday.

During the meeting, Rabuka updated Mahuta on the recent national events in Fiji, saying they were opportunities to unite the nation to celebrate our history, diverse cultures and traditions.

Discussions also focused on promoting culture and tradition between Fiji and New Zealand.

To achieve this, the Prime Minister said the Minister for iTaukei Affairs will be visiting New Zealand soon to explore opportunities for partnership.

Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to more engagements and collaboration through the Duavata Partnership on issues that will contribute positively to their people.

The Prime Minister says as a region they must continue to collaborate on issues underpinned by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to guide engagements.

He said it is important that they maintain a united position on common issues, given the geostrategic competition in the region.

Fiji also looks forward to continuous collaboration and engagements with New Zealand to strengthen bilateral relations.

Mahuta says New Zealand will continue to support Fiji’s priorities under the Duavata Partnership Agreement.