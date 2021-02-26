Fiji and JICA reaffirm commitment

Fiji and the Japan International Cooperation Agency are strengthening their partnership to enhance opportunities focused on progressive rebuilding and recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 and climate induced challenges.

This commitment was articulated at a courtesy call received by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan from the new Resident Representative of JICA Fiji Office, Mayumi Amaike.

Karan thanked JICA for its ongoing assistance to Fiji through infrastructure projects, funding for Disaster Recovery and Rehabilitation, technical assistance in Disaster Risk Reduction and programs contributing to Fiji’s socioeconomic development.

In terms of the cooperation for the COVID-19 response, Karan highlighted Fiji is currently working with its international development partners in the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, whilst focusing on strategies for economic recovery and building back better.

In response, Amaike says while “Strengthening the Basics for Economic Growth”, “Climate Change and Environment”, and “Provision of Quality Social Service” remain important, JICA will also work with its partners in Fiji in the COVID-19 pandemic fight.