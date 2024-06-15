Fiji and Indonesia celebrate 50-year relationship

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Fiji-Indonesia bilateral relations, hundreds of enthusiastic individuals from the two countries converged for a fun-walk to mark the celebration in Suva today.

Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora says the event symbolizes the commitment to strengthen the collaboration between Fiji and Indonesia.

Simamora says Fiji and Indonesia have shared a lot of commitments over the last 50 years.

“Fiji and Indonesia share a lot of things. Both countries are developing countries. At the same time, we are also archipelagic states, and we have a lot in terms of promoting and also safeguarding the interest of island nations like Indonesia and Fiji.”

Simamora says that they will continue to be a loyal development partner for Fiji.

Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association President, Ratu Tui Cavuilati has encouraged the popularization of the relationship outside of the government relations, which will also strengthen a people-to-people relationship.

Over 500 individuals were part of the five-kilometer fun-walk, and they also participated in other activities with prizes at Albert in Suva today.