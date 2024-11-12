Fiji and France strengthen military ties

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Saos assures that France will continue to strengthen their long-standing military partnership through joint exercises, training, and shared peacekeeping missions.

She made these remarks at the Memorial Day celebrations aboard the French naval vessel D’Entrecasteaux in Suva yesterday.

The Ambassador adds joint military exercises and training initiatives that not only improve the operational readiness of both nations’ forces but also allow for more effective responses to regional security challenges.

French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Saos (left), with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Saos stresses the significant role France plays in Pacific defence, stating its involvement in the South Pacific Defense Ministers’ Meeting and the newly established Pacific Academy.

“Recent creation of the Pacific Academy, aimed at supporting our Pacific partners in their endeavour to better respond to natural or environmental disasters, to better protect their seas and their lands, in full sovereignty, in the face of emerging threats.”

Saos adds France will also focus on developing a clear framework for defence ties for future cooperation.