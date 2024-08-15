Fiji and China collaborate on Chinese language education

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education will be developing a Chinese Language Education Program to be implemented in the country’s education system.

This decision has been made following the endorsement of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Cabinet, between Fiji’s Ministry of Education and China’s Education Ministry.

The MOU serves as a comprehensive framework that will facilitate further discussions on various aspects of Chinese language education, including the teaching of the language, culture, and values in Fijian schools.

Additionally, it covers matters such as the recruitment process and terms and conditions for Chinese language teachers working for the Ministry of Education, under the Chinese Language Education & Cooperation initiative.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has expressed its intention to promote student and teacher cultural exchange programs at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training level.