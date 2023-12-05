Fiji allocates fund for sustainable agriculture practices

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna [left] [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Government has announced its plans to allocate funds from the Global Environmental Facility for the ‘Fiji Sustainable Agricultural Development Project’.

The project aims to bolster sustainable practices among smallholder farmers and strengthening their connectivity with markets.

As climate change impacts continue to rise, Fiji has faced challenges exemplified by the partial destruction of five houses due to landslides in the village of Vataleka in Wailoku, Tamavua.

Article continues after advertisement

During the International Fund for Agricultural Development side event at COP28 in Dubai, Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, stressed on the urgency of addressing these challenges.

Tubuna stresses there is a need for robust disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies to protect vulnerable communities.

The Assistant Minister says to tackle some of the climate related challenges Fiji has created a detailed National Climate Finance Strategy.

This strategy aligns with ambitious legislative objectives, aiming for decarbonization by 2050 and will also serve as a guiding document during climate finance negotiations.