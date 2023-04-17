Fiji Airways mum; Minister says board decides

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fiji Airways is yet to comment on how much it has spent on sponsoring the Brumbies Super Rugby Franchise.

The airline on Friday was announced as one of the sponsors for the Australian side, with its logo on the playing shorts on the team.

The new deal was announced last Friday with Fiji Airways saying it will start flying to Canberra from July and acquire two new A350s later this year.

This new sponsorship announcement now makes Fiji Airways sponsoring two overseas teams with the Crusaders also backed by the airline.

It also played a major role in the Super Round of Super Rugby played in Melbourne this year.

No costs have been revealed by the airline regarding this either.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says the decision to sponsor the Brumbies was solely taken by the Fiji Airways board members.

He says the Ministry does not interfere with the decision since the airline is a commercial company and they manage their own operations.

FBC has sent questions to Fiji Airways with no response to date.