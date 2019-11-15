Home

Fiji Airways denies discrimination and victimization

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 16, 2020 4:50 pm
[File Photo]

Fiji Airways today denied allegations of discrimination and victimization raised by the Flight Attendants Union during a recruitment drive last week.

Union President, Josaia McGowan claimed that there was a clear indication of discrimination and victimization against the former flight attendants who had signed a complaint form as only those who did not sign have been called up.

In a statement today, Fiji Airways says it would not be appropriate for them to comment on matters currently before the Employment Relations Tribunal.

A spokesperson says the company is following a fair, transparent, rigorous and merit-based recruitment process, whereby all applicants are treated equally and assessed according to objective selection criteria.

They further state that Fiji Airways would like to clarify that all former employees are welcome to apply for the limited number of cabin crew positions which were recently advertised.

The Airline also says the first group of cabin crew being considered for recruitment are all former Fiji Airways cabin crew.

Union President, Josaia McGowan also questioned the rationale of hiring new staff when just four months ago more than 400 cabin crew were terminated after the airline said there was no work available.

