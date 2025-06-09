Fiji Airports unveils baggage upgrade

Fiji Airports announced a major upgrade to the baggage handling system at Nadi International Airport.

The $26 million project includes a new conveyor belt system supplied and installed by the Alstef Group.

This is one of the biggest upgrades in the airport’s operations in many years.

The contract signing between Fiji Airports CEO Mesake Nawari and Alstef Group’s key account manager Arnaud Bouquet marks a key step in this important project.

In 2024, Nadi International Airport served 2.9 million passengers. Passenger numbers are expected to rise to 5.7 million by 2033 and 8 million by 2048.

The upgrade will ensure the airport keeps up with growing passenger demand.

The new system will have dual conveyors at check-in counters for faster baggage processing during busy times.

It includes a new outbound screening line with advanced screening machines for better security and efficiency.

The project also features automatic bag drops to make passenger check-in easier.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says this project is about delivering a seamless and secure travel experience, supporting tourism, and keeping Nadi International Airport as Fiji’s main gateway to the world.

Nawari added the upgrade outlines future-ready infrastructure to meet the growing passenger needs and strengthen Fiji’s role in regional aviation.

The first new screening machine, built in England, is expected to arrive in Fiji before the end of the year as part of phased equipment replacement using top international standards.

The partnership with Alstef Group is key to Fiji Airports’ vision of becoming a world-class aviation hub in the Blue Pacific.

This upgrade builds on previous investments to modernize Nadi Airport and supports its position as a fast-growing transit hub in the region. It combines enhanced passenger convenience, stronger security, and future scalability.

