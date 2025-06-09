Fiji accelerates steps toward signing UN cybercrime agreement

A wide view of the General Assembly as it considered, for adoption, the UN Convention against Cybercrime. [file photo]

The government is taking a strong lead in global cyber governance by preparing to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament that Fiji actively shaped the agreement and is moving quickly to complete the signing process at the UN in New York.

The Minister emphasizes that Cabinet has endorsed the signing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is finalizing the formalities.

Fiji holds a rare position for a Pacific Island country, serving on the nine-member Bureau of the Committee of the Parties under the Budapest Convention.

“It is important to note that Fiji actively participated during the three-year negotiations and shaped the UN Convention. Mr. Speaker, sir, Cabinet has already endorsed for Fiji to sign the Convention and we will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to complete the necessary formalities to sign at the earliest opportunity”

Naivalurua explains that the Budapest Convention was the first international treaty on cybercrime, developed by the Council of Europe and negotiated by 46 member states.

He adds that Fiji is the first Pacific country, to sign the second additional protocol of the Budapest Convention ahead of even Australia and New Zealand.

The Minister says Fiji’s leadership ensures the country can influence international standards while strengthening national cyber security.

“The Budapest Convention is the world’s first international treaty on cybercrime and was developed by the Council of Europe, negotiated by 46 Council of Europe Member States and opened for signature in 2001.”

Fiji’s signing of the UN Cybercrime Convention cements its role as a Pacific and global cyber leader, setting a benchmark for digital security and governance.

