Fight not over says Sharma

Prominent lawyer Devanesh Sharma

Prominent lawyer Devanesh Sharma says the fight is not over.

Sharma made the comments to FBC News after former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho were escorted out of the Court House by police following their sentencing.

Sharma says this is not the end of the fight.

Article continues after advertisement



[Sharma’s co-counsel, Gul Fatima]

“We have options after this; this fight is not over yet. We will appeal. Like they have the right to appeal, we have the right to appeal as well, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.”

Sharma says he was expecting a suspended sentence for his clients.

Sharma’s co-counsel, Gul Fatima, was teary as she walked out of court.

Hundreds of people were outside the court premises as Bainimarama and Qiliho got sentenced.

Related Stories

Jail term for Qiliho and Bainimarama