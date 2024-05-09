Jail term for Qiliho and Bainimarama

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [left] and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in court today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will serve two years.

Bainimarama was charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho was charged with one count of abuse of office.

Bainimarama had directed the suspended Police Commissioner to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a University of the South Pacific matter sometime in July, 2020.



Justice Temo quashed the sentence that was handed down by Magistrate Seini Puamau and pronounced a custodial sentence for the two.

They were found not guilty by Magistrate Puamau last October.

In sentencing the duo, Magistrate Puamau had announced that both their convictions would not be registered.

The former PM was granted an absolute discharge while the suspended COMPOL received a conditional discharge with a fine of $1500 on 28 March 2024 by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Following this the State had filed an appeal and challenged the discharge for a custodial sentence.

Justice Temo says the option to not record the convictions was not available to the Magistrate.

The Acting Chief Justice says the state succeeded in its appeal.

The Acting Chief Justice says the sentencing are to take place effectively from now.

He says arrangements need to be made to cater to the medical needs of the former Prime Minister while he serves his prison term.



He says he has read the aggravating factors for both applicants.

Justice Temo also read in court the oath taken by Bainimarama when he first became Prime Minister to remind him of the expectations from the people he serve.

He also highlighted that Qiliho was tasked to lead the police and maintain law and order.

The Acting Chief Justice says Qiliho certainly abused his office and breached public trust when he advised his officer to stop the investigation into the USP matter.

Justice Temo has also stated that Bainimarama and Qiliho are to be treated humanely while in prison.

They have 30 days to appeal.

There is tight security outside the court premises as a large crowd has gathered.

FijiFirst members Faiyaz Koya, Viam Pillay, Inia Seruiratu, and Ketan Lal among others were present in court.