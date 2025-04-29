FICAC drops case against Radrodro

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has closed a complaint made against Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Four former Human Resources Managers from the Ministry of Employment had accused Radrodro of interfering in disciplinary matters, abusing his power and unlawfully firing them.

They claimed the Minister used his position to terminate their jobs based on personal reasons and hired people he knew, without following the right process.

Article continues after advertisement

Other claims included staff transfers and sackings that allegedly had no proper explanation.

After looking into the complaint, FICAC said it does not have the legal power to deal with issues like hirings or firings in government ministries.

It said such matters should be handled by the Ministry of Employment or taken to court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.