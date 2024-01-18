FICAC confirms investigation against Sayed-Khaiyum

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms that it has received the referral of three complaints from the Fijian Elections Office against the former FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In a statement, FICAC says the referral from the FEO was received on September 29th last year and the complaint was then referred for legal assessment.

FICAC could not proceed further in terms of an investigation due to the sudden demise of the former Commissioner Ratu David Toganivalu and as per the FICAC Act under Section 12 and Section 13, all investigations and enquiries into suspected or alleged occurrence of an offence are sanctioned by the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.

FICAC confirms that since the appointment of the Acting Deputy Commissioner in November last year investigation into the referral is ongoing, therefore, divulging any further details about the case publicly may jeopardize the outcome of the case.