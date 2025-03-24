FHTA welcomes trial measures to tackle traffic congestion

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association commends the Land Transport Authority for considering the implementation of trial measures to tackle traffic congestion along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the private sector is heavily influenced by traffic-related inefficiencies that add to already regressing productivity.

She says traffic congestion has consistently posed challenges for businesses, employees, and visitors, particularly during peak hours along the Suva-Nausori, Lautoka-Nadi, and Sigatoka-Nadi corridors.

She says these delays not only reduce operational efficiency but also increase transportation costs, ultimately compromising the quality of service across both public and private sectors.

The CEO says FHTA supports efforts to introduce practical, long-term solutions, and they believe the trial measures, including slip lanes, traffic light optimisation, and restrictions on right turns, are the first of several steps that must be taken.

She hopes that these measures will also extend to Nadi, which is facing similar peak-hour traffic challenges, particularly regarding the traffic planning for and around the flood-susceptible town of Nadi.

Lockington says as discussions persist around sustainable solutions such as staggered work and school hours, improved public transport systems, and vehicle import regulations, they strongly urge policymakers to consider addressing the fundamental reasons behind these challenges that have emerged in the first place.

She says these issues will continue to exacerbate road fatalities, the frequency and cost of traffic accidents, and the overall impact on productivity, especially in light of economic growth surrounding developing commercial and tourism hubs.

