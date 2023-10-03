FHTA strikes deal with workers union

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has reached a milestone agreement in labour negotiations with the National Union of Catering, Hospitality, and Tourism Industries Employees.

After years of persistent efforts, consultations and negotiations; the CEO and HR/IR Sub Committee of FHTA recently met with General Secretary for NUCHTIE Daniel Urai and President of the Fiji Trades Union Congress and his team to complete the negotiations.

The primary objective of these deliberations was to finalize a long-awaited, reviewed Collective Agreement that will serve as the standard guideline for tourism industry employers for resort and hotel staff that are members of Union.

The background work commenced well before, during and post-COVID to achieve recognized terms and conditions for hospitality staff that were fair, transparent and supported amicable industrial relations.

FHTA acknowledges the constructive discussions that took place during this process and commends NUCHTIE for reinforcing this mutual commitment to fostering a positive working environment for the sector.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they are taking the next unprecedented step of holding online webinars with their members to discuss the Collective Agreement and general labour condition requirements to support HR practitioners in creating more harmonious workplaces.

Lockington says by working with the Unions, they support a shared vision of strengthening Fiji’s hospitality and tourism industry while safeguarding the interests of its valued workforce, especially now when employers must work harder to improve staff retention mechanisms.