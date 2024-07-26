FHRADC urges stronger anti-trafficking laws

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission believes that there is a need to improve Fiji’s laws on human trafficking.

FHRADC Chair Pravesh Sharma says that in order to address the human trafficking issue in Fiji, stronger legal protections and effective law enforcement are needed.

Sharma says that victim support services and international cooperation are also vital.

“The specific legislation that the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office adheres to, and they are able to prosecute; they have prosecuted certain people in the past.”

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says the majority of Fijians are still unaware of how human trafficking is now a common crime.

Nakarawa stresses the importance of creating awareness and educating people about human trafficking.

“We are trying to make releases so that people know the kind of problems we deal with. And this needs to be done in terms of human trafficking. It should be released out there so people know people are aware of what is happening.”

The Human Rights Commission believes that addressing human trafficking is a complex challenge and requires sustained, joint efforts across multiple sectors of society.