FHEC warns of fake learning centers

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has shut down two unlicensed institutions this year for operating as fake learning centers.

FHEC Director Dr Rohit Kishore explained that after the pandemic, student demand for courses like caregiver programs increased and many new institutions started offering these courses.

These two unlicensed institutions were located in Suva and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“And what we do, we have caught a number of them and we have shut them down according to our act and we have prosecuted them. We’ve got the CIDs involved, we’ve shut them down and we’re taking them to court”

Dr Kishore says the FHEC has taken action against them. He also points out that some people confuse these institutions with recruitment agencies that offer community courses, which are not real higher education schools.

Many of these agencies recruit students for overseas education, not for local schools.

Dr Kishore assures that no unlicensed institutions are currently operating, and one of the closed institutions has applied to become a licensed one.