FEO urges FTU members to vote

The Fijian Elections Office saw 914 voters at 22 polling stations for the Fiji Teachers Union General Election.

Speaking from the Nadi Sangam School Polling Station, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says while they’ve surpassed the total turnout from the last election, there are 4,917 members and it is only proper that all of them are able to vote.

Saneem suggests members who are heading to the polling station can invite a few other members to join them as they head to the polling stations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds so far polling has been smooth.

The Fijian Elections Office is also using the Electronic Voter List tool for this election which provides real-time updates on the attendance of voters and reconciles it with the national list.